Aaron Rai withdraws from CJ Cup Byron Nelson after breakthrough win at PGA Championship

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Aaron Rai has withdrawn from this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament, less than 24 hours…

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Aaron Rai has withdrawn from this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament, less than 24 hours after winning his first major at the PGA Championship.

He’ll be replaced in the field by S.Y. Noh.

Rai made six birdies over the last 10 holes at Aronimink in Sunday’s breakthrough performance, taking the lead for good on the 13th and pouring it on with a 70-foot birdie putt across the 17th green. He closed with a 5-under 65 for a three-shot victory to become the first English-born player in more than a century to capture the PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old Rai finished with a back nine that ranks among the best in major championship history. The previous two players to go 6 under or better over the final 10 holes of a major were Cameron Smith at St. Andrews when he won the 2022 British Open, and Jack Nicklaus when he won the 1986 Masters.

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