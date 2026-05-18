LONDON (AP) — England greats Mike Tindall and Danny Care questioned the decision to include South Africa-born center Benhard Janse…

LONDON (AP) — England greats Mike Tindall and Danny Care questioned the decision to include South Africa-born center Benhard Janse van Rensburg for the first time in England’s preliminary squad for the Nations Championship.

Janse van Rensburg was in an extended 42-man training squad announced on Monday even though he doesn’t qualify on five-year residency grounds until July 8.

The 29-year-old Janse van Rensburg joined London Irish in 2021 and has played for Bristol since 2023, and he’s been chosen ahead of recent internationals Ollie Lawrence and Max Ojomoh.

“It doesn’t sit right with me to take away the opportunity for Max Ojomoh or Ollie Lawrence,” Care told the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

“Whether they (England) don’t like those players personality-wise or on the technical side, they are two young English lads who have dreamt of playing for England.

“I know Janse van Rensburg has been over here five years and qualifies on residency but I think playing international rugby has to be more exclusive than that.”

Tindall told The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, “I’m a little disappointed that Janse van Rensburg is in if there’s nothing wrong with Max Ojomoh and Ollie Lawrence. I don’t understand the need for that. I wouldn’t say he’s exceptionally better than what we have.”

Lawrence was limited by injuries to two England appearances in the autumn, including a try against New Zealand, and one test in the Six Nations, against Ireland when he scored another try. Ojomoh was man of the match in his home debut against Argentina in November and hasn’t featured since.

Janse van Rensburg made a 20-minute appearance as a replacement for South Africa Under-20s in 2016. However, World Rugby ruled that did not tie him to the Springboks because of exceptional circumstances, following an appeal by the Rugby Football Union.

He will not be available for England’s opening Nations Championship match against South Africa in Johannesburg on July 4 but could play in matches against Fiji on July 11 and Argentina the following weekend.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.