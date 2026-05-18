Search for suspect who threw beer keg through Georgetown bakery window in Northwest DC

Georgetown Cupcake shared video on social media that shows a male suspect picking up a keg and using it to smash the window.

Police are searching for a male suspect accused of throwing a beer keg through the front window of a Georgetown bakery late Sunday night, leaving significant damage but no reported injuries.

According to D.C. police, officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to a report of property damage at Georgetown Cupcake at the corner of 33rd Street and M Street Northwest.

When officers arrived, they found the front window at the business fully shattered and observed a gray keg inside the store.

Multiple cameras are located inside and outside the business; Georgetown Cupcake shared video on social media that shows a male suspect apparently picking up a keg and using it to smash the window.

Please reach out to MPD if you recognize this individual. This happened at 11pm last night at 33rd & M. Employees were on-site and could have been seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/HHF5RgFlv6 — Georgetown Cupcake (@GTownCupcake) May 18, 2026

An employee told police she was inside the bakery when she heard a loud noise and the sound of glass breaking, according to a police report. She immediately moved to the back of the store for safety.

Police said the employee described the suspect as a white male with brown hair, approximately 5-foot-8-inch to 5-foot-9-inch, wearing a green T-shirt and khaki pants. She told investigators she was unable to see his face.

According to police, after throwing the keg through the window, the suspect walked north on the 1200 block of 33rd Street Northwest.

The incident is being investigated as felony destruction of property. Police estimated damage to the storefront window at $10,000.

No injuries were reported.

Georgetown Cupcake owners, Katherine Berman and Sophie LaMontagne, put out a statement on their joint Instagram account calling the incident “reckless, dangerous, and completely unacceptable behavior.”

“It’s honestly hard to put into words how upsetting this is,” they wrote. “Someone threw a keg through the window of our business. People were inside and scared. That level of disregard for others is shocking.”

The owners made a point in their statement to say that “anyone responsible would be held accountable. There are cameras, there are witnesses, and there will be consequences.”

An employee at the bakery told WTOP it would reopen later in the day. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

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