ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are gearing up to build your bankroll for the NBA playoffs and have been looking for an ESPN BET promo code, you should know that the platform has officially rebranded to theScore Bet. The great news? The value is just as strong. When you sign up here with the theScore Bet promo code WTOP, you unlock a massive $1,000 Bet Reset.

This means if your first wager loses on tonight’s highly anticipated matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder—or any other NBA playoff game this week—you get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000. It is the perfect setup for us to take a swing at a nice payday with real confidence.

ESPN BET Promo Code for the Western Conference Finals

ESPN BET Promo Code (theScore Bet Promo Code) WTOP New User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 18, 2026

I love this welcome offer because it doesn’t require any complicated opt-ins. New theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states just need to place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If our bet hits, we celebrate our winnings.

If it loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the wager in bonus bets, up to $1,000, within 72 hours of the bet settling. And remember, we aren’t forced to risk the full $1,000 to get in on the action. Whether you are comfortable putting down $50 or want to max out the value with a $1,000 wager, you will get your exact stake back if your initial prediction falls short.

The refund hits your account as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible losing wager. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire seven days after receipt, which still gives us plenty of time to find our next edge in the NBA postseason markets.

Odds for Game 1: Spurs vs. Thunder

Let’s look at the morning line for tonight’s game before we lock in our strategy with theScore Bet promo code:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (+190) | Oklahoma City Thunder (-233)

San Antonio Spurs (+190) | Oklahoma City Thunder (-233) Spread: San Antonio Spurs +6.5 (-110) | Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs +6.5 (-110) | Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-110) Total: Over 219.5 (-113) | Under 219.5 (-107)

If we are looking at the moneyline for our first wager, calculating the payout is straightforward. A $100 bet on the underdog San Antonio Spurs at +190 odds would bring home a $190 profit, giving us a sweet $290 total payout if they pull off the upset. On the flip side, laying $100 on the favored Oklahoma City Thunder at -233 yields a smaller $42.92 profit (a $142.92 total payout) if they successfully defend their home court.

When I dive into the player prop markets for tonight, I’m eyeing a couple of specific season trends for the San Antonio Spurs that offer a great betting angle.

Player Points (O/U) Assists (O/U) Rebounds (O/U) 3-Pointers Made (O/U) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 (O -103 / U -127) 6.5 (O -125 / U -106) 4.5 (O -158 / U +119) 1.5 (O +102 / U -135) Victor Wembanyama 25.5 (O -114 / U -115) 2.5 (O -152 / U +116) 12.5 (O -124 / U -107) 1.5 (O -109 / U -122) Chet Holmgren 16.5 (O -119 / U -111) 1.5 (O -108 / U -122) 8.5 (O -114 / U -116) 1.5 (O +130 / U -174) De’Aaron Fox 15.5 (O -117 / U -112) 5.5 (O +107 / U -141) 3.5 (O +105 / U -139) 1.5 (O +108 / U -143) Stephon Castle 15.5 (O -124 / U -106) 5.5 (O +102 / U -135) 4.5 (O +109 / U -144) 1.5 (O +117 / U -154)

I’m looking closely at the over on Stephon Castle’s points line. The books have him set at a modest 15.5, but he has been an absolute offensive catalyst during this playoff run, averaging a stellar 19.9 points per game on 49.0% shooting from the floor. With that kind of consistent volume, backing Castle to clear 15.5 points is a highly appealing option.

On the other hand, we might want to fade Victor Wembanyama on the glass and take the under on his 12.5 rebounds. Yes, he is a towering presence inside, but his postseason average is currently sitting at 10.7 rebounds per game. Plus, he is going to war against a massive, formidable Thunder frontcourt anchored by Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Asking Wembanyama to pull down 13 boards in this specific matchup feels like a tall order.

How to Apply the ESPN BET Promo Code

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is an absolute breeze. Here is the exact game plan I recommend following to activate the offer before tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: This is the crucial step—make sure you plug in the ESPN BET promo code WTOP during the registration process to successfully opt into the welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: Following your app download, account registration, and entering promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

If that first real-money bet doesn’t go our way, we can rest easy knowing theScore Bet will refund 100% of our stake as bonus bets, right up to that $1,000 maximum.

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