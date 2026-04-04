Westwood, Zaha score goals, Charlotte beats Union 2-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ashley Westwood and Wilfried Zaha each scored a goal to help Charlotte FC beat the Philadelphia…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ashley Westwood and Wilfried Zaha each scored a goal to help Charlotte FC beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on a rain-soaked Saturday night.

The Union (0-6-0) — the 2025 MLS Supporter’s Shield winners — are off to the worst start in franchise history.

Zaha, on the counter-attack, side-footed a volley off an arcing cross from Pep Biel that capped the scoring in the 80th minute.

Danley Jean Jacques scored for Philadelphia to make it 1-1 in the 78th.

Westwood scored his first goal of the season to give Charlotte (3-1-2) a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. The 36-year-old midfielder put away a first-touch shot from just inside the penalty area.

Andre Blake stopped three shots for Philadelphia.

Kristijan Kahlina had two saves for Charlotte. Kahlina went into the day leading MLS with 30 saves, seven more than Montreal’s Thomas Gillier and Portland’s James Pantemis, who are tied for second.

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