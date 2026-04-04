Wessam Abou Ali leads Crew over Atlanta United 3-1 for first victory of season

ATLANTA (AP) — Wessam Abou Ali scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the second half and the…

ATLANTA (AP) — Wessam Abou Ali scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the second half and the Columbus Crew won for the first time this season, beating Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday night.

Columbus (1-3-2) earned its first victory under first-year coach Henrik Rydström after Abou Ali ignited the offense.

Abou Ali found the net in the 48th minute and then added his fourth goal of the season for a 2-0 lead in the 53rd. He has seven goals in his first 11 appearances in the league. Max Arfsten and defender Steven Moreira had assists on the first goal and Dylan Chambost and Sean Zawadzki assisted on the second.

Atlanta United (1-4-1) answered with an unassisted goal from Alexey Miranchuk — his team-high fourth — in the 60th minute to cut it to 2-1. But Arfsten used assists from defender Andres Herrera and Moreira in the 61st to find the net for the first time this season, restoring a two-goal advantage.

Moreira’s first two assists give him 21 in 135 appearances with the Crew. Herrera snagged his first assist after collecting a career-high four last season.

Patrick Schulte saved three shots for Columbus.

Lucas Hoyos had four saves for Atlanta United in his fifth start in the league.

Up next

Atlanta: Visits the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Columbus: Hosts Orlando City on April 12.

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