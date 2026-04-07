theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Rockets-Suns, All NBA, MLB Games Today

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All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use on any NBA and MLB game for today, including some fun NBA matchups such as the Rockets vs. the Suns.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Rest

Before the Rockets and Suns tip off on April 7, 2026, make sure you have the right promotional details to maximize your expected value. Eligible sports bettors can easily activate this exclusive sign-up bonus to protect their first wager.

Below is a quick breakdown of the available offer for new players:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All Valid States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers residing in legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this generous $1,000 Bet Reset is ripe for the picking. We put a lot of stock in promotions that do not require you to jump through hoops—no opt-in is required to claim this one. You simply place your first cash wager on any available market, including tonight’s Rockets or Suns matchup. If your bet loses, you will receive 100% of your initial wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

It does stand to reason that you are not required to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet a smaller amount and still receive the exact 100% matched refund if the wager is unsuccessful. If your first bet settles as a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours. It is delivered as five individual bonus bets—each valued at 20% of your eligible initial wager—and must be used within 7 days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns: Spread: Suns -1.5 / Rockets +1.5 | Total: O/U 222.5

Spread: Suns -1.5 / Rockets +1.5 | Total: O/U 222.5 Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers: Spread: Thunder -16.5 / Lakers +16.5 | Total: O/U 223.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet, accurate as of April 7, 2026.

Digging into the advanced statistics helps uncover real betting value on today’s slate. The Rockets look like a smart play against the spread; they own a solid 4.3 Net Rating compared to the Suns’ 1.4 mark. Houston also controls the glass effectively, posting a 54.7% Total Rebound Percentage versus Phoenix’s 49.6%. In the late game, Oklahoma City justifies its massive point spread with a staggering 11.9 Net Rating, far outpacing Los Angeles’ 2.2 rating, even though the Lakers manage to secure a slightly higher percentage of available rebounds (50.1% to 49.4%).

If you are looking to zero in on specific individual performances across tonight’s slate, exploring the player prop markets is an excellent way to deploy your $1,000 Bet Reset. Focusing on the primary statistical categories—points, rebounds, assists, and three-pointers made—we have compiled the consensus over/under totals for the top projected contributors from the Rockets, Suns, Thunder, and Lakers.

Player Matchup Points (O/U) Rebounds (O/U) Assists (O/U) 3PM (O/U) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder @ Lakers 30.5 4.5 5.5 1.5 Devin Booker Rockets @ Suns 26.5 3.5 6.5 1.5 Kevin Durant Rockets @ Suns 25.5 5.5 5.5 2.5 LeBron James Thunder @ Lakers 23.5 7.5 9.5 1.5 Alperen Sengun Rockets @ Suns 18.5 8.5 5.5 – Jalen Green Rockets @ Suns 18.5 4.5 3.5 2.5 Dillon Brooks Rockets @ Suns 17.5 3.5 – 1.5 Amen Thompson Rockets @ Suns 16.5 7.5 4.5 – Chet Holmgren Thunder @ Lakers 15.5 8.5 – 1.5 Jabari Smith Jr. Rockets @ Suns 14.5 6.5 – 1.5

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your new account ahead of the April 7 matchup between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns is a simple, straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your welcome bonus: