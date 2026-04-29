theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Rockets-Lakers, NBA Playoffs

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As the NBA Postseason continues tonight with Game 5 between the Rockets and the Lakers, new customers can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer for the NBA playoffs tonight with theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







All new users can sign up using this welcome offer and you unlock a $1,000 Bet Reset that allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses. This sign-up offer is available to users in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

If you are planning to wager on the April 29 postseason showdown between the Lakers and Rockets, securing your welcome bonus is simply a smart, analytical play. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the available bonus before placing your wagers on tonight’s 10:00 PM ET matchup:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 29th, 2026

theScore Bet Welcome Offer Overview: Maximizing Your Bet Reset

For new theScore Bet customers across all valid legal sports betting states, the current welcome offer provides a first-bet reset of up to $1,000. It does stand to reason that this is one of the most effective ways to build a bankroll during the playoffs.

With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any market, including tonight’s marquee Lakers-Rockets clash. If your initial wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You are not required to risk the full $1,000 to participate; any smaller initial wager is also fully eligible for the 100% return if it comes up short.

The refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling as a loss and will be delivered as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible stake. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, giving you plenty of ammunition to attack the upcoming playoff schedule.

Use theScore Bet NBA Bonus Today

Here is a look at the consensus spread and total markets for today’s postseason action:

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers: LAL -3.5 (-115) / HOU +3.5 (-105) | Total: 208.5

LAL -3.5 (-115) / HOU +3.5 (-105) | Total: 208.5 Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers: CLE -9.5 (-105) / TOR +9.5 (-115) | Total: 215.5

CLE -9.5 (-105) / TOR +9.5 (-115) | Total: 215.5 Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: DET -9.5 (-115) / ORL +9.5 (-105) | Total: 211.5

Odds provided by theScore, accurate as of April 29, 2026.

Understanding the futures prices and daily payouts helps structure a winning strategy. If you wager $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Cavaliers (-417), a winning bet yields a modest $2.40 profit. Conversely, taking a flyer on a longshot with a $10 bet on the heaviest moneyline underdog, the Raptors (+320), nets a $32.00 profit. A standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds will return a $9.09 profit.

Should you maximize the welcome promotion with a $1,000 wager, backing Cleveland (-417) nets $239.81 in profit, pulling off the Toronto (+320) upset wins $3,200, and a standard -110 odds wager yields $909.09 in profit.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Ready to lock in your positions before tonight’s 10:00 PM ET tip-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow the steps below to ensure your account is set up and your bonus is activated correctly before the action begins: