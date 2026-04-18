theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA + NHL Playoffs This Weekend

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It goes without saying that the NBA Postseason consistently delivers excellent basketball, and if you are looking to find an analytical edge on any of the four games today, there has never been a better time to get in on the betting action by redeeming theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







The purpose of this guide is to explain exactly how new theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a premier welcome offer ahead of the NBA games today. By activating the theScore Bet promo code WTOP, users in all valid legal online sports betting states can claim a massive $1,000 Bet Reset. This value-seeking promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves tip off against the Denver Nuggets on April 18, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. EDT, make sure you are locked in with the best available sports betting promotions in your market. We put a lot of stock in finding the most advantageous offers, and this localized bonus gives you a massive safety net.

Review the breakdown below for all the essential details regarding the current sign-up bonus and its requirements:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 18th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, the welcome promotion features an elite $1,000 Bet Reset. It does stand to reason that this is one of the top ways to attack the board right now. This offer allows you to place a first cash wager on any available market or game and get 100% of your wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if your wager loses.

No opt-in is required to activate this safety net, and you certainly do not need to wager the full $1,000. You can confidently bet whatever amount you wish—even a small longshot play—and still receive a 100% return in bonus bets if the wager falls short, though claiming the maximum value does require a $1,000 first bet. If your initial wager misses the mark, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours after the bet settles as a loss. The refund will be received as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, and they must be used within seven days of receipt to maximize your futures prices or daily bets.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

Minnesota Timberwolves (+6.5) at Denver Nuggets (-6.5) | O/U: 231.5

| O/U: 231.5 Houston Rockets (-5.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (+5.5) | O/U: 207.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 18, 2026.

Understanding potential payouts and consensus odds is essential for finding true value. Betting $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Nuggets (-270), yields a $3.70 profit. Wagering $10 on the heaviest underdog, the Timberwolves (+220), returns $22 in profit. Meanwhile, a standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds nets $9.09 in profit. If you maximize the $1,000 Bet Reset, a $1,000 wager on Denver’s moneyline returns $370.37. Backing Minnesota for $1,000 pays out a massive $2,200 profit, while a $1,000 spread bet at -110 odds generates a $909.09 return.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the NBA 2025 Postseason clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets is a straightforward, hassle-free process. To get the ball rolling and lock in your action before the 3:30 p.m. EDT tip-off, all new users must complete the initial registration phase:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store to download theScore Bet app directly to your mobile device. Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity and legal betting location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This critical step is required for all new customers to successfully link the offer to your profile.

Once your account is set up and the promo code WTOP has been successfully applied, securing your $1,000 Bet Reset takes just one final step: