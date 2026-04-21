theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA Playoffs

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As the NBA Postseason continues to heat up, the Lakers are set to face off against the Rockets tonight at 10:30 PM ET, creating the perfect spot to activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







The purpose of this article is to clearly detail how new theScore Bet customers can capitalize on this welcome offer ahead of the next slate of NBA games by claiming a $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion gives bettors a distinct analytical edge, allowing users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. This singular, high-value offer is available to users in all legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA, Lakers-Rockets Bonus

Before the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers tip off, it is critical to understand the exact structure of your betting capital. Here is a quick breakdown of the current consensus offer available to all eligible users:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 21st, 2026

It goes without saying that finding value in sports betting starts with smart bankroll management, and the current theScore Bet promo code delivers exactly that. New theScore Bet customers can place a first cash wager on any available market—whether that’s a heavily favored moneyline or a longshot playoff prop—and get 100% of their wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if their initial bet loses. There is absolutely no opt-in required to take advantage of this safety net.

If your first wager doesn’t pan out, the sportsbook will credit your account with five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible losing wager, delivered within 72 hours of the bet settling. Keep in mind that these bonus bets operate on a strict clock and must be used within seven days of receipt. It does stand to reason that maximizing this offer means wagering the full $1,000, but new users are completely free to bet any smaller amount they are comfortable with and still receive the 100% return in bonus bets if they happen to lose.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on Lakers vs. Rockets

Before locking in your strategy, we need to look at the consensus odds for this Western Conference clash. Here is where the betting markets currently stand:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers +165 / Houston Rockets -196

Los Angeles Lakers +165 / Houston Rockets -196 Spread: Los Angeles Lakers +4.5 (-105) / Houston Rockets -4.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Lakers +4.5 (-105) / Houston Rockets -4.5 (-115) Total: Over 206.5 (-115) / Under 206.5 (-105)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 21, 2026.

Understanding your potential ROI is step one. If you are starting small with a $10 wager on the underdog Lakers’ moneyline (+165), you are looking at a $16.50 profit if they pull off the upset. Conversely, laying $10 on the favored Rockets (-196) yields a minimal profit of $5.10. Moving over to the spread, a $10 wager on Los Angeles to cover +4.5 at -105 odds wins $9.52, while backing Houston -4.5 at -115 brings in $8.70.

For those utilizing the full power of the $1,000 Bet Reset, scaling up your initial wager changes the math significantly. A $1,000 bet on the Lakers to win outright at +165 results in a massive $1,650 profit, offering tremendous underdog value. Taking the Rockets on the moneyline at -196 with a full $1,000 stake nets $510.20. In the spread markets, backing the Lakers (+4.5) with $1,000 pays out $952.38 in profit, whereas betting $1,000 on the Rockets (-4.5) rewards you with $869.57. Because your first wager is fully backed by the Bet Reset, taking a shot on a plus-money underdog like the Lakers suddenly becomes a highly calculated, lower-risk proposition.

How to Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the April 21 tip-off is a streamlined process. To get started, new users need to download theScore Bet app to their mobile device.

Once the download is complete, open the app and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During this crucial registration step, you must enter the promo code WTOP to ensure your account is flagged for the bonus.

After your account is created and the promo code WTOP is applied, simply navigate to the cashier, make your initial deposit, and place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market available on theScore Bet. Whether you choose to back a player prop, take the points with the underdog Lakers, or ride with the favored Rockets, your first wager will be fully backed by the operator. If that initial bet loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to the $1,000 maximum, giving you the analytical flexibility to bet with confidence.