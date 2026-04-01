theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Heat-Celtics, NBA, MLB Games

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All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use on any NBA and MLB game for today. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, detailed below.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 1st, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers residing in legal online sports betting states where the platform is available, this welcome offer provides a phenomenal opportunity to swing for the fences. The mechanics of the $1,000 Bet Reset are straightforward, and no opt-in is required. Simply place your first cash wager on the Heat, Celtics, or any other available market. If that bet settles as a loss, you get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to extract value from this promo, either. While maximizing the bonus requires a $1,000 first wager, you can bet whatever smaller amount fits your bankroll and still receive a 100% matched refund in bonus bets if the wager falls short. If your first bet does lose, the funds will hit your account within 72 hours. We put a lot of stock in liquidity, so note that the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Just be sure to deploy them quickly, as these bonus bets expire if not used within seven days of receipt.

NBA Odds, Analysis via theScore Bet

Moneyline: Miami Heat (+180) / Boston Celtics (-213)

Miami Heat (+180) / Boston Celtics (-213) Spread: Miami Heat +5.5 (-110) / Boston Celtics -5.5 (-110)

Miami Heat +5.5 (-110) / Boston Celtics -5.5 (-110) Total: Over 229.5 (-105) / Under 229.5 (-115)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 1, 2026.

When deciding where the actual market value lies, a quick statistical comparison of these Eastern Conference foes highlights contrasting styles. The Heat enter the contest boasting a highly potent offense, averaging 120.2 points and 28.6 assists per game compared to Boston’s 114.0 points and 24.3 assists.

However, the Celtics hold a clear advantage in overall team efficiency and on the glass. Boston owns a superior 6.4 Net Rating—significantly higher than Miami’s 2.6 mark—and controls a strong 52.8% total rebound percentage compared to Miami’s 50.0%. Depending on whether you value Miami’s raw scoring output and ball movement or Boston’s robust two-way efficiency and rebounding edge, both sides present compelling cases for your qualifying wager.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the April 1 matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure you successfully secure your sign-up offer: