theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Clippers-Warriors, NBA, MLB Games

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Basketball fans looking to elevate their action for the NBA Play-In Tournament tonight can unlock tremendous value by utilizing the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of the highly anticipated matchups tonight between the Magic vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Clippers.







New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a $1,000 Bet Reset. This allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. This promotion is the perfect way to get in on today’s crucial postseason action, or it can be flexibly applied to any other NBA game scheduled throughout this week’s NBA games.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 NBA Bet Reset

Before the 07:30 PM EDT tip-off between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, make sure you have everything you need to claim your bonus and spot the right value in the market. Here is a quick breakdown of the current theScore Bet welcome bonus available for this matchup in all participating legal online sports betting states:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 15th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers, this $1,000 Bet Reset provides fantastic bankroll leverage. You can place your first cash wager on the 76ers-Magic clash—or any other available market—and get 100% of your wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if your bet loses. No opt-in is required to activate this promotion.

You don’t even have to wager the full $1,000 to participate; simply bet whatever amount fits your strategy, and you will receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if your ticket falls short. Should your first wager settle as a loss, we put a lot of stock in how the platform credits your account: within 72 hours, you’ll receive five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible initial wager. These bonus bets must be utilized within 7 days of receipt, giving you plenty of ammunition to hunt for value across the rest of the week’s slate.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers -1.5 / Magic +1.5 | Total: O/U 220.5

76ers -1.5 / Magic +1.5 | Total: O/U 220.5 Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers: Clippers -5.5 / Warriors +5.5 | Total: O/U 220.5

These odds are provided by TheScore and are accurate as of April 15, 2026.

Let’s talk numbers and potential payouts. If you wager $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the LA Clippers (-208), a winning ticket profits $4.81.

Hunting for a longshot? Betting that same $10 on the heaviest underdog, the Golden State Warriors (+175), yields $17.50 in profit. Meanwhile, a standard $10 spread bet at -110 consensus odds (like the 76ers -1.5) returns a $9.09 profit.

Scaling up your action with the $1,000 Bet Reset offer changes the math considerably. A $1,000 moneyline wager on the Clippers would profit $480.77, while a $1,000 bet on the underdog Warriors would fetch a massive $1,750 in profit. A $1,000 spread bet at -110 odds brings in $909.09.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

With the scheduled 07:30 PM EDT tip-off between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic fast approaching this April 15, getting your account set up to hunt for value takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus: