theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Angels-Yankees, MLB Games

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New customers can unlock a massive welcome bonus for all MLB games today by using theScore Bet promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up are able to redeem a $1,000 bonus for the MLB today, including a fun matchup between the Angels and the Yankees.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset offer. This primary promotion allows new theScore Bet customers to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. This offer is available to users in all legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

Before we dive into the consensus odds and underlying metrics for today’s MLB action, you want to make sure you are maximizing your value. Below is a quick overview of the essential details for this promotion:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 16th, 2026

By applying the promo code WTOP during sign-up, new theScore Bet customers can wager with absolute peace of mind. No opt-in is required to participate in this promotion. Simply place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that opening bet settles as a loss, theScore Bet will refund your stake 100% in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

It does stand to reason that not everyone wants to risk a full dime right out of the gate. You are not obligated to wager the maximum amount to qualify. Bettors can lay whatever amount they prefer—whether that is $50, $200, or the full $1,000—and rest assured knowing they will receive 100% of their stake back if the initial wager loses.

If your first bet does happen to come up short, your account will be credited within 72 hours of the wager settling as a loss. Rather than a single lump sum, the bonus is conveniently split into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. For example, a $500 losing first bet returns five individual $100 bonus bets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire, giving you plenty of time to get back into the action, look at futures prices, or target other matchups across the league.

Use theScore Bet MLB Bonus Today

Let’s look at the board and find where the value lies for today’s slate.

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers: Moneyline: Royals -110 / Tigers -110 | Total: 8.5 (Over +110 / Under -130)

Moneyline: Royals -110 / Tigers -110 | Total: 8.5 (Over +110 / Under -130) Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees: Moneyline: Angels +225 / Yankees -278 | Total: 9.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 16, 2026.

When analyzing today’s matchups to find the smartest bets, pitching metrics heavily favor both home teams. The Yankees’ steep price is backed by a dominant 3.269 team ERA and 1.18 WHIP, which outshines the Angels’ struggling staff (4.303 ERA and 1.42 WHIP). Los Angeles does carry a slight offensive edge (.729 OPS and 90 RBIs vs. New York’s .686 OPS and 75 RBIs), but New York’s mound advantage is distinct.

Meanwhile, oddsmakers view the Tigers and Royals as a true pick-’em (-110 on both sides). However, digging into the data, Detroit appears to be the better value bet on paper. The Tigers boast superior metrics at the plate (.237 average and .687 OPS) compared to the Royals (.214 average and .631 OPS) and possess a tighter pitching staff (3.346 ERA vs. Kansas City’s 3.734 ERA).

How to Activate the theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your new account and claiming this generous offer is a quick and simple process. Whether you plan to back Keider Montero (#54) and the Detroit Tigers or target Max Fried (#54) leading the New York Yankees, follow these straightforward steps to activate your welcome bonus:

Download the App: First, users will need to download the theScore Bet app to their compatible mobile device. Register Your Account: Open the application and begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and secure your profile. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Users must enter the promo code WTOP at this stage regardless of which specific offer they are claiming to ensure the promotion is properly applied to the new account. Place Your First Wager: After completing the steps above—following the download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP—you will then simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

You can use this initial cash wager to back Kris Bubic (#50) and the Kansas City Royals (7-10) on the road, take a chance on the Los Angeles Angels (9-9) as a sizable underdog, or target any other market available on the app. It is never too early to look for an edge, and once your bet is locked in, you can sit back and enjoy today’s MLB action knowing your first wager is fully protected.