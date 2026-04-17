theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset on NBA Play-In Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can secure a massive sign-up bonus by utilizing theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of the upcoming NBA slate. The welcome offer features a lucrative $1,000 first bet reset. Click here to start the registration process.

This allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. With two NBA Play-In Tournament games — Magic vs. Hornets and Suns vs. Warriors — there should be something for everyone on theScore Bet. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for This $1,000 Bet Reset

With the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns set to clash on April 17, 2026, there has never been a better time to claim your sign-up offer. Take advantage of the following welcome bonus designed specifically for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 17, 2026

No opt-in is required for new theScore Bet customers to claim a massive $1,000 First Bet Reset. With this offer, you can place your first cash wager on any available market and if your bet loses, you will receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet whatever amount you feel comfortable with and still receive a full 100% match in bonus bets if it falls short.

NBA Play-In Tournament Odds

Golden State Warriors (+3.5) vs. Phoenix Suns (-3.5) | Total: O/U 219.5

| Total: O/U 219.5 Charlotte Hornets (-3.5) vs. Orlando Magic (+3.5) | Total: O/U 218.5

The NBA Play-In Tournament continues with two do-or-die games on Friday night. The winner of Warriors-Suns will match up against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are waiting for the winner of Hornets-Magic. The biggest storyline of the night is Stephen Curry in Phoenix. He is looking for a repeat of his Wednesday performance, in which he dropped 35 points and drilled seven three-pointers.

Getting Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started before tip-off between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns is a quick and seamless process. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite or wagering on any other NBA Play-In Tournament action, follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus: