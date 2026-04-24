theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for Celtics-76ers, NBA, MLB Games

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All new users can redeem theScoreBet promo code WTOP in time for the NBA playoffs tonight, with the first game starting at 7 p.m. ET between the Celtics and Sixers and three games total.

Create a new account with this welcome offer, and all users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates can claim a massive $1,000 Bet Reset. This allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers tip off at 07:00 PM ET, review the consensus odds and the details of this exclusive welcome offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 24th, 2026

It does stand to reason that protecting your initial bankroll is the smartest way to build a sustainable betting portfolio. Available in all participating legal sports betting states, new theScore Bet customers have access to a highly lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, you simply place your first cash wager on the Celtics vs. 76ers game or any other available market. If that first wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You certainly do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet whatever amount fits your unit-sizing strategy and receive an exact match in bonus bets if it falls short. Should your bet lose, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. We put a lot of stock in flexible bonuses, and this refund is divided into five equal bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. Just be sure to use them within seven days of receipt to maximize your playoff exposure.

NBA Playoff Preview Friday Night

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers (07:00 PM ET): Celtics -7.5 / 76ers +7.5 | Total: O/U 215.5

Celtics -7.5 / 76ers +7.5 | Total: O/U 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets: Lakers +9.5 / Rockets -9.5 | Total: O/U 205.5

Lakers +9.5 / Rockets -9.5 | Total: O/U 205.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers: Spurs -2.5 / Trail Blazers +2.5 | Total: O/U 220.5

Odds are provided by theScore and are accurate as of April 24, 2026.

Depending on your bankroll, you might be placing a standard $10 unit or testing the waters with a $1,000 initial wager. Betting $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Rockets (-400), yields a $2.50 profit, while backing the heaviest underdog, the Lakers (+300), wins a clean $30.00. A standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds would win $9.09. If you are utilizing the full power of the $1,000 Bet Reset, a $1,000 wager on Houston’s moneyline profits $250, a $1,000 bet on LA nets an impressive $3,000, and a $1,000 spread bet at -110 odds returns $909.09 in profit.

When isolating value, the underlying metrics point heavily toward the road favorites. In the marquee Celtics-76ers matchup, Boston boasts a stellar 8.8 Net Rate and grabs 53.1% of available rebounds (Tot REB%). They analytically outclass Philadelphia.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Activating your exclusive welcome bonus and securing that $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. Follow these simple, actionable steps to get your account funded before the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers tip off:

Download the App: Navigate to your mobile device’s app store and download theScore Bet app. Register Your Account: Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information—such as your legal name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you are betting from an eligible state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP to officially lock in your welcome bonus. Fund and Bet: Following the app download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, make a deposit using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you use this initial wager on tonight’s 2025 NBA Postseason action, a player prop longshot, or another event entirely, your first cash bet is completely protected up to $1,000 in bonus bets if the market goes against you.