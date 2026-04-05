PSV is Dutch champion for 3rd straight year after Feyenoord fails to win

AMSTERDAM (AP) — PSV Eindhoven was crowned Eredivisie champion for a third straight year and 27th time overall after its…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — PSV Eindhoven was crowned Eredivisie champion for a third straight year and 27th time overall after its closest rival Feyenoord failed to win its match on Sunday.

With five rounds of games left, PSV has an unassailable 17-point lead in the Dutch top tier.

It won 4-3 against Utrecht on Saturday, and secured the title after second-placed Feyenoord was held to a 0-0 draw at Volendam on Sunday.

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