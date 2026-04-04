Pride score late goal to hand Angel City a first loss of the season

Haley McCutcheon scored two late goals and the Orlando Pride handed Angel City its first loss of the season, 2-1…

Haley McCutcheon scored two late goals and the Orlando Pride handed Angel City its first loss of the season, 2-1 on Friday night.

In other National Women’s Soccer League action, the San Diego Wave defeated the Boston Legacy 1-0; the Houston Dash won 4-3 over Racing Louisville; and the Utah Royals beat the Chicago Stars 1-0.

Orlando (2-1-2) had two goals called off but still won at home for the first time this season.

McCutcheon scored her first off a loose ball in the 84th minute.

Angel City responded two minutes into stoppage time with Gisele Thompson’s strike front the top of the box that hit the top of the post and crossed the line.

Marta’s corner kick in the eighth minute of stoppage time created chaos in the box and McCutcheon found the ball for the winner.

Angel City (3-1-0) was the last undefeated team in the NWSL.

Orlando’s Jacquie Ovalle went down while pursuing Angel City’s Sveindís Jónsdóttir on a breakaway. Ovalle had to be carried of the field. The extent of her injury was not known.

Wave wins their fourth straight

Ludmila broke the deadlock with the Legacy in the 62nd minute at Gillette Stadium, giving the Wave (4-1-0) their best start in club history.

Both teams had eight shots, but the Legacy did not get one on target.

Wave goalkeeper Leah Freeman did not need a save for her second consecutive shutout win and fourth straight as a starter.

The expansion Legacy remain winless (0-4-0).

Four PKs in Houston

Sarah Puntigam converted the fourth penalty kick of the game to lead the Houston Dash (3-1-0) over Racing Louisville at Shell Energy Stadium.

Taylor Flint opened the scoring with a penalty kick for Louisville in the 23rd minute after defender Avery Patterson committed a handball infraction in the box.

Kat Rader equalized from the spot for the Dash in the 39th. Sarah Weber scored off a loose ball in the 48th to give Louisville (0-3-1) a 2-1 lead.

Kiki Van Zanten scored consecutive goals in the 50th and 67th to put Houston in front 3-2.

Flint converted another penalty in the 81st to make it 3-3 before Puntigam’s winner, her first NWSL goal.

Tanaka PK wins it for Utah

Mina Tanaka converted a second-half penalty kick to give the Utah Royals (2-2-1) their second consecutive win.

Utah forward Cece Delzer drew the foul on Chicago defender Tessa Dellarose in the 70th minute leading to the penalty kick.

The Royals had a 27-3 advantage in shots, 62% to 38% in possession, and 14 to 1 in corners.

The Chicago Stars dropped to 1-4-0.

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This story has been corrected to show Kiki Van Zanten scored two goals for Houston, not Mimi Van Zanten.

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