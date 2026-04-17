OG Promo Code: Get Up To $100 Bonus for NBA Play-In, MLB Friday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the OG promo code is a great way to capitalize on the growth of prediction markets just as the NBA postseason heats up. With the final two NBA Play-In games tonight to go alongside a banger MLB slate, you can activate the new $100 bonus offer by clicking here and signing up.

We will take you through how you can unlock the $100 in bonuses. You will be able to secure them before any of today’s games start.

OG is a new platform, as it was launched just before this year’s Super Bowl. Now is the time to activate this offer and get up and running with a new account as the app gains traction. Tonight, the majority of the attention will be on the NBA Play-In Tournament, as we have two win-or-go-home games with Hornets vs. Magic and Warriors vs. Suns. Baseball fans are also free to capitalize on MLB markets tonight. We have a few nationally broadcasted games tonight with Rays vs. Pirates and Tigers vs. Red Sox alongside several other exciting matchups. When you sign up now, you will be equipped with your $100 in bonuses not only for tonight’s action, but for a busy weekend of NBA Playoff games and more MLB action.

OG Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Up To $100 In Bonuses Terms and Conditions Of Age In Eligible State Offer Verified April 17th, 2026

When you start up your new account, you can get up to $100 in bonuses by completing five simple actions. Let’s go through those below:

Verify your email address: $5

Confirm your phone number: $10

Complete identity verification: $15

Make your first deposit ($10 minimum): $20

Make your first trade ($10 minimum): $50

A great part of this offer is that three of those steps are standard parts of the account creation process. So, you will quickly be able to unlock $30 in bonuses before even making a deposit. Then, making your $10 deposit and trading those funds will unlock the remaining bonuses to give you up to $100.

OG Promo Code For NBA Play-In

Prediction markets are a bit different than making a wager with a sportsbook. They provide more of an advantage for new users. As an example, let’s say you think the Hornets will come out with a win over the Magic tonight. If you predict the Hornets to win tonight and they get off to a hot start to take a big lead into halftime, you will have the chance to sell your position at any point in time. This would result in you making a profit from your trade, and it is a good strategy for any trades you make on the platform. This works the same way for if you want to make a prediction for Warriors vs. Suns or any MLB game tonight.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code For NBA, MLB Tonight

To get started, click here to go to the registration page. Then, go through the sign-up process to create your account. When you verify your email, confirm your phone number and compete your ID verification, you will start with $30 in bonuses. Then, you can make a $10 deposit and trade that to get the full $100 in bonuses from this offer.