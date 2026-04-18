OG Promo Code: Get 5x 100% Profit Boosts For Timberwolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs Games

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The NBA playoffs officially start today, and you can in on all this exciting NBA action by redeeming this OG.com promo code offer, and claim up to $100 in bonuses while doing so. All new users who sign up will be able to receive 100% profit boost tokens to use for the next five days, which is perfect for this time of year when there are NBA playoff games every day, along with the NHL playoffs starting and, of course, the MLB regular season continues on.







The way this offer works is that, after signing up, you will be able to unlock five days of 100% profit boosts by creating a new account with this OG.com promo code offer. Log in each day to make use of all of the profit boosts that new users have access to.

So, for today, that means you can boost a play on any of the four NBA playoff games today, which will be detailed in a section below.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for NBA Playoff Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified April 18th, 2026

Sign up with this promo code offer to unlock 100% profit boost tokens every day for five straight days. It is easy to get started, as all you need to do is create a new account using the links available on this page.

Once you are signed up you will be able to boost any wager today, tomorrow and into next week. That spans five straight days of MLB regular season games, NBA and NHL playoffs, giving you plenty of games to get excited about.

How to Redeem This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start making predictions on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other sport with this 100% profit boost.

Players will receive one 100% profit boost each day for five consecutive days.

NBA Playoff Schedule Preview

Now that the play-in tournament is officially over and the stage is set, all eyes are on the first round of the NBA playoffs starting today. There are four games total, with the full schedule below:

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks, 6 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

While injuries have taken some excitement out of the Rockets vs. Lakers series, the most entertaining first round series is going to be the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, who are meeting in the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Use this OG.com offer to claim 100% profit boost tokens for these games and more.