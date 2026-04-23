OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus For Nuggets-Wolves, NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services One of the fastest ways to get started in the prediction market space is with the OG promo code welcome offer. By completing a few simple steps, you will be able to lock in $100 in bonuses to jumpstart your account. We will take you through how all of that works. Just click here to get started.

OG is a new platform that was launched by Crypto.com, and it has tons of prediction markets that you can take advantage of for the NBA Playoffs, the Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

Prediction markets are different from betting market. You will have the ability to buy and sell your predictions at any moment to either secure an early profit or even limit potential losses. We have three NBA matchups tonight with Knicks vs. Hawks, Cavaliers vs. Raptors and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. The Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves series are currently tied at 1-1, so we expect these games to get a lot of attention. NHL fans also have three Stanley Cup Playoff matchups to choose from tonight with Sabres vs. Bruins, Hurricanes vs. Senators and Avalanche vs. Kings. No matter what sport you are interested in, you will be able to put your $100 in bonuses to good use with your new account.

OG Promo Code: Steps To Secure $100 Bonus

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Up To $100 In Bonuses Offer Verified April 23rd, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New users will have to complete five simple operational steps to get the $100 in bonuses. Those are listed out below:

Verify your email address: $5 in bonuses

Verify your phone number: $10 in bonuses

Complete identify verification: $15 in bonuses

Make initial deposit of at least $10: $20 in bonuses

Make first trade of at least $10: $50 in bonuses

Altogether, you will have $100 in bonuses to use to attach the rest of today’s slate. As an example, you can create your new account today and go through these steps, perhaps making a $10 prediction for the Knicks to beat the Hawks tonight, and secure your $100 in bonuses to use throughout the app.

NBA Playoffs Markets With OG

Now is a good time to survey the markets available for tonight’s matchups:

Knicks: -1.5 / -109 / O216.5

Hawks: +1.5 / +104 / U216.5

Nuggets: -1.5 / -123 / O232.5

Timberwolves: +1.5 / +117 / U232.5

Cavaliers: -3.5 / -139 / O220.5

Raptors: +3.5 / +132 / U220.5

You can make individual trades, or even look to make a parlay by combining multiple of them. Regardless, you will have tons of options when you are looking to make your initial trades on the platform. Just make sure that your initial trade on the platform is at least $10, as this will release $50 of your bonuses from this offer.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code Offer

To get started, you will have to click here and go through the registration process. There, you will be required to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, birth date, address, etc. to create your account. Next, just verify your email, phone number and ID. This will secure $25 in bonuses total. Then, make your initial deposit of at least $10 to get $20 more in bonuses. Lastly, take the $10 you deposited and complete a trade on any market available with OG. This will fully unlock the rest of your welcome bonuses from this offer.