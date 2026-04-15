OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Sixers-Magic, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s get right into it, friends. There is nothing better than a nice pay day during the NBA Play-In Tournament, and I’ve got the perfect strategy to help us chase it. New customers can activate the latest OG promo code offer here and score a $100 sign-up bonus.

Begin using your bonus for the NBA matchups on Wednesday night. Action begins with the Magic vs. 76ers, followed by the Warriors vs. Clippers.

Redeem $100 Bonus with This OG Promo Code Offer

Before tip-off between the Magic and 76ers, make sure you are ready to claim your welcome bonus. These are the basic details for new users:

OG Promo Code Follow the Links on This Page New User Offer Earn Up to $100 in Bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 15, 2026

Offer Overview

Since this is a prediction market app, customers face each other rather than the house. So, it’s available in 49 states (excludes New York). The $100 bonus is released in increments after completing the steps below:

Verify your email address: $5 Confirm your phone number: $10 Complete ID verification: $15 Make your first deposit (min. $10): $20 Make your first trade (min. $10): $50

NBA Probabilties for Wednesday Night

Matchup Probability Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers ORL 47.86% / PHI 52.14% Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers GSW 35.81% / LAC 64.19%

In prediction markets, your contract price mirrors the probability. If you apply your $10 in trades toward the heaviest favorite on the board—the LA Clippers at a 64.19% probability (roughly 64 cents per contract)—a winning ticket would net you about a $5.50 profit, resulting in a total payout of roughly $15.50.

On the other hand, if you want to take a swing on the biggest underdog, trading your $10 on the Golden State Warriors at a 35.81% probability gives you a real chance at a heftier return. Hitting that upset would yield nearly an $18 profit for a roughly $28 total payout.

Beyond the Play-In: Predicting Futures and MLB Games

One of the reasons I love utilizing this platform is that you aren’t boxed into single-game markets. Once you’re comfortable, you can start keying in on broader prediction markets, including NBA futures. You can put your basketball knowledge to the test by predicting which team will ultimately hoist the trophy and win the NBA Finals.

Additionally, this bonus gives us a great opportunity to diversify. You can absolutely use your bonus funds to predict MLB games as well. Scouting the diamond and trading on baseball outcomes is a fantastic way to keep your bankroll moving while we navigate the twists and turns of the NBA postseason.

OG Promo Code: How to Register

Getting started is a quick and seamless process. To ensure your account is ready for tonight’s action, click here to create an account. Complete the steps listed above, such as verifying your phone number and email, to release the entire $100 bonus.

If you want to make more than a single prediction, try using the “Build a Parlay” feature to make multiple selections. Customers who meet a certain criteria can enter the VIP program and receive exclusive benefits.