OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL + MLB Predictions

Take advantage of the latest OG promo code offer to qualify for $100 in bonuses this week. Anyone who redeems this offer will have the chance to start making predictions on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. Click here to start signing up.
There are a number of steps to complete to unlock the full $100 bonus on OG. From there, players will have a chance to get a feel for the easy-to-use prediction market platform. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.
New players can redeem this OG promo code offer and secure $100 in total bonuses.
OG Promo Code Delivers $100 in Total Bonuses
|OG Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New OG User Offer
|Up To $100 In Bonuses
|Offer Verified
|April 25, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Take a closer look at all the necessary steps when it comes to this OG offer:
- Verify email address: $5 in bonuses
- Verify phone number: $10 in bonuses
- Complete identity verification: $15 in bonuses
- Make an initial deposit of $10 or more: $20 in bonuses
- Make a trade of $10 or more: $50 in bonuses
We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA this weekend. There are tons of games to choose from as we get deeper into the first round, including Knicks-Hawks and Nuggets-Timberwolves.
We also recommend checking out the options in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not to mention, there are tons of MLB games on the docket for Saturday night. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan on OG this weekend.
Getting Started With This OG Promo Code Offer
It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on OG. Create a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:
- Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Completing these verification steps will unlock various bonuses.
- Make a cash deposit of at least $10. This will trigger a $20 bonus.
- Start with a $10+ trade on the NBA or any other sport to grab the final $50 bonus.
- Use these bonuses to make trades on the OG platform.
NBA Playoff Update
Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on the NBA with this OG promo. The first round has featured more surprises than most expected, including the Lakers leading the Rockets 3-0 and the Knicks down 2-1 to the upstart Hawks.
Take a look at the state of the first round entering Saturday:
- Eastern Conference
- Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic (Series Tied 1-1)
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors (Cavaliers Lead 2-1)
- New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (Hawks Lead 2-1)
- Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Celtics Lead 2-1)
- Western Conference
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns (Thunder Lead 2-0)
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets (Lakers Lead 3-0)
- Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Minnesota Lead 2-1)
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Spurs Lead 2-1)