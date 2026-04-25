OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL + MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest OG promo code offer to qualify for $100 in bonuses this week. Anyone who redeems this offer will have the chance to start making predictions on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. Click here to start signing up.

There are a number of steps to complete to unlock the full $100 bonus on OG. From there, players will have a chance to get a feel for the easy-to-use prediction market platform. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

New players can redeem this OG promo code offer and secure $100 in total bonuses.

OG Promo Code Delivers $100 in Total Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Up To $100 In Bonuses Offer Verified April 25, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take a closer look at all the necessary steps when it comes to this OG offer:

Verify email address: $5 in bonuses

Verify phone number: $10 in bonuses

Complete identity verification: $15 in bonuses

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more: $20 in bonuses

Make a trade of $10 or more: $50 in bonuses

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA this weekend. There are tons of games to choose from as we get deeper into the first round, including Knicks-Hawks and Nuggets-Timberwolves.

We also recommend checking out the options in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not to mention, there are tons of MLB games on the docket for Saturday night. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan on OG this weekend.

Getting Started With This OG Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on OG. Create a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Completing these verification steps will unlock various bonuses.

Make a cash deposit of at least $10. This will trigger a $20 bonus.

Start with a $10+ trade on the NBA or any other sport to grab the final $50 bonus.

Use these bonuses to make trades on the OG platform.

NBA Playoff Update

Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on the NBA with this OG promo. The first round has featured more surprises than most expected, including the Lakers leading the Rockets 3-0 and the Knicks down 2-1 to the upstart Hawks.

Take a look at the state of the first round entering Saturday: