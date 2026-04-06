OG Promo Code: Claim $150 NCAA Tournament Bonus for Michigan-UConn Predictions Monday

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Start making predictions on a fantastic Championship game between Michigan and UConn when you redeem this OG.com promo code offer. All new users can set up a new account to receive up to $150 in bonuses to use this game tonight.







The main offer is applicable to the NBA and MLB as well, along with any other sport, and with this offer you will get five days of 100% profit boost tokens. These can be used for trades of up to $20. So, get 100% boosts for a total of up to $100 in trades over the course of your first five days after signing up.

OG also is running a NCAA Tournament special offer, and this is the last time you will be able to take advantage. With this, you can make $50 in trades for each round of the tournament and get $20 in bonuses for each time you reach that threshold. So, with the last game tonight in the National Championship, you can receive $20 in bonuses from this game.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

OG Promo Code: 100% Boosts for the NCAAB National Championship

Offer Details Information OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer 5 x 100% Boosts + $150 NCAAT Offer Offer Confirmed April 6th, 2026

Simply sign up and collect these five 100% profit boosts. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will have profit boosts to use for the National Title game tonight, along with four other boosts to use for the MLB and NBA regular season this week. It’s important to note that this offer is stretched out over the course of five days.

Even with March Madness officially coming to an end tonight with the National Championship game tonight, this is still an excellent welcome offer to give you five total days with a 100% profit boost, meaning you will receive this boost every single night this week, up until Friday, if you take advantage today.

Michigan vs. UConn Preview

The stage is set for the National Championship, as there is one game left to crown a champion:

Michigan vs. UConn, 8:50 p.m. ET

Michigan enters the title game on a dominant tournament run (after a dominant regular season), winning every single one of their tournament games by double-digits. That includes a rout in the Final Four of a No. 1 seed in Arizona.

UConn, meanwhile, has gotten here on the heels of dramatic victories, none more dramatic than their Elite Eight win over Duke in the final seconds of the game. They did end up winning their Final Four matchup against Illinois by nine points, but that was a one possession game in the closing minutes, and their previous two victories were by a combined 5 points.

It should be an instant classic tonight, and you can get started with this OG.com promo code offer.

How to Redeem the OG.com Promo Code for Michigan vs. UConn

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action: