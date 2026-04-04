OG Promo Code: Claim $150 Final Four Bonus for UConn-Illinois, Arizona-Michigan

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Start making predictions on a fantastic Final Four in the NCAA Tournament Saturday when you redeem this OG.com promo code offer. All new users can set up a new account to receive up to $150 in bonuses to use on either Final Four game today between UConn vs. Illinois and Arizona vs. Michigan. You don’t need a code, either, as using the link below will secure the offer.







The main offer is applicable to any sport, and with this, you will get five days of 100% profit boost tokens. These can be used for trades of up to $20. So, get 100% boosts for a total of up to $100 in trades over the course of your first five days after signing up.

OG also is running a NCAA Tournament special offer. With this, you can make $50 in trades for each round of the tournament and get $20 in bonuses for each time you reach that threshold. With the Final Four taking place on Saturday and the title game on Monday, you can get $40 in bonuses from those rounds.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

OG Promo Code: 5 x 100% Boosts for the Final Four

Offer Details Information OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer 5 x 100% Boosts + $150 NCAAT Offer Offer Confirmed April 4th, 2026

Simply sign up and collect these five 100% profit boosts. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will have profit boosts to use for the Final Four and National Title Game, along with three other boosts to use for the MLB and NBA regular season

It’s important to note that this offer is stretched out over the course of five days. New users will get a 100% profit boost to use for the Final Four Saturday, and another 100% profit boost and so on.

How to Get Started With OG Promo Code

Setting up a new account on OG is a quick and hassle-free process. Set up a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Skip the Promo Code: Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Create an Account: Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.) Make a Cash Deposit: Using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other payment method, make a cash deposit.

Using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other payment method, make a cash deposit. Start Making Trades: Players will receive five consecutive days of 100% profit boosts on the NBA, NCAA Tournament and more.

Final Four Preview Saturday

The stage is set in Indianapolis with the Final Four, and we have two excellent games ahead of us:

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 UConn, 6:09 p.m. ET

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 1 Arizona, 8:49 p.m. ET

Both No. 1 seeds on one side of the bracket were knocked out in Florida and Duke, the latter of which lost in an instant classic Elite 8 matchup against UConn. Then, we have the battle of two No. 1 seeds going at it in the late game between Michigan and Arizona. Get your predictions in for these games and more with the OG.com promo code offer.