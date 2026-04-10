OG.com Promo Code: Get 5x 100% Profit Boosts For Masters, NBA, MLB Predictions This Weekend

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Start placing your favorite predictions today on the Masters, NBA and MLB games after activating this OG.com promo code offer. All new users who sign up will receive up to $100 in bonuses to jumpstart your new account. This is a unique opportunity to receive five days worth of bonuses, with the full offer detailed below.







Sign up using this promo code offer to get started. From there, you will be able to unlock five days of 100% profit boosts, starting today. Log in each day to make use of all of the profit boosts that new users have access to.

Any sport and market is valid for one of these boosts, ranging from the Masters all weekend, or any NBA or MLB game you are excited about. This is about as exciting a welcome offer as it gets, giving you five straight days to use a bonus.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for Masters, NBA, MLB Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified April 10th, 2026

Take advantage of this opportunity to redeem 100% profit boosts for five straight days. As mentioned earlier, all new users who redeem this promo will get a 100% profit boost to use five straight days starting today.

For today and until the rest of the weekend, a lot of eyes are going to be on the Masters. So, if you wanted, you could use a profit boost for the next three days on your favorite Masters prediction, and still have two days leftover at the beginning of next week to use on your favorite MLB predictions and the NBA play-in.

Use OG.com for NBA Predictions Today

The NBA regular season is winding down, but there are still a ton of playoff spots up for grabs. While the top two seeds are all but locked up in both conferences, a lot of the seeds behind them are still open.

So, you can strategically use this information to your advantage when making NBA predictions with every single team in the action today, with the full schedule listed below:

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 9:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

How to Sign Up With This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action: