OG.com Promo Code: Get 5x 100% Profit Boosts For Masters Final Round, MLB Games Sunday

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Gear up for the final round of the Masters after activating the OG.com promo code offer, along with a full slate of NBA and MLB games. All new users who sign up with this offer are able to get up to $100 in bonuses to jumpstart your account with one of the most exciting prediction market opportunities out there.







Secure five days of 100% profit boosts by creating a new account with this OG.com promo code offer. You will be able to log in each day to make use of all of the profit boosts that you have access to. So, that means you could use one of these boosts today on a live play for the last round of the Masters, and then have four additional days next week to use another boost on the MLB of NBA play-in games.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

So, set up your new account with OG.com and get predictions in for today’s Masters, MLB and NBA slate.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for Masters, NBA, MLB Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified April 12th, 2026

Take advantage of this opportunity to redeem 100% profit boosts for five straight days. As mentioned earlier, all new users who redeem this promo will get a 100% profit boost to use five straight days starting today.

The biggest sporting event on the schedule for today is the last round of the Masters. Luckily, OG.com has you covered with live markets to dive into the tournament.

So, if you wanted, you could use a profit boost for the Masters today, and then have four days at the beginning of next week to use on your favorite MLB predictions and the NBA play-in.

How to Claim This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start making predictions on the NBA or any other sport with this 100% profit boost.

Players will receive one 100% profit boost each day for five consecutive days.

MLB Slate Sunday, April 12th

Let’s dive into the full MLB schedule today with 15 total games on tap for Sunday: