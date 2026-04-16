OG.com Promo Code: Get 5x 100% Profit Boosts For Angels-Yankees, MLB Games

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Dive into a fun MLB slate of games Thursday after redeeming this OG.com promo code offer, claim up to $100 in bonuses while doing so. All new users who sign up will be able to receive 100% profit boost tokens to use for the next five days, which is perfect for the upcoming slate of MLB regular season games and the NBA post-season.







The way this offer works is that, after signing up, you will be able to unlock five days of 100% profit boosts by creating a new account with this OG.com promo code offer. Log in each day to make use of all of the profit boosts that new users have access to. Any game you are excited about tonight is valid for your first 100% profit boost to use. So, for the next five days you can boost one wager 100% across the, MLB, NBA, NHL playoffs and anything else you are excited about.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for MLB, NBA, NHL Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified April 16th, 2026

Sign up with this promo code offer to unlock 100% profit boost tokens every day for five straight days.

So, that means you will be able to boost any wager today, over the course of the weekend and into next week. That spans five straight days of MLB regular season games, of course, but it also includes the last day of the NBA play-in tournament tomorrow, and the start of the NBA playoffs on Saturday. This is the perfect type of welcome offer to enjoy a bunch of games over the course of five days.

Full MLB Schedule for MLB Predictions via OG.com

As for the MLB today, we have a lighter slate due to Thursdays being a travel day, but still a couple fun games to dive into.

The full schedule is listed below:

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds, 12:40 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees, 1:35 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers vs. Athletics, 3:05 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET

How to Redeem This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action: