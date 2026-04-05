OG.com Promo Code: Claim $20 Bonus for NCAA Title Game Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to get in on the action for tomorrow’s NCAAM title game, I’ve got exactly what we need to start off on the right foot. As the Michigan Wolverines prepare to battle the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium, new customers can tap into a highly lucrative welcome offer. By signing up with the latest OG.com promo code offer here, you can get a $20 bonus after making $50 in trades on the game.

OG.com is a unique prediction market owned by Crypto.com. This bonus is a great way to make a pre-game prediction and follow along during the title game to make live trades.

OG.com Promo Code for College Basketball

Og.com Promo Code Sign Up through the Links on This Page New User Offer Trade $50, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 5, 2026

Before we dive into the heavy handicapping on the hardwood, be sure to utilize the latest OG.com promo code offer to maximize your entry into the prediction market. It’s the last chance to claim this special bonus for the NCAA Tournament.

A $20 bonus will be added to your account after making a $50 in trades on Michigan vs. UConn

How to Use Your Novig College Basketball Promo Tonight

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Michigan Wolverines 74% -6.5 (47%) Over 144.5 (50%) UConn Huskies 27% +6.5 (54%) Under 144.5 (52%)

I’m heavily eyeing the Over 144.5 as a prime candidate for a best contract. Both squads feature highly efficient scoring options that could easily push this game past the projected total. UConn’s offense is anchored by the dominant frontcourt presence of Tarris Reed Jr., who is currently averaging a massive double-double with 20.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2% from the field during the tournament. He is perfectly complemented by Alex Karaban.

Michigan answers with an incredibly potent attack of its own. Yaxel Lendeborg paces the Wolverines with 19.0 points per game on a blistering 60.4% shooting percentage in the postseason.

Alternatively, if you want a spread play, backing UConn +6.5 presents some value. With Reed Jr. capable of controlling the glass and generating high-percentage offense, the Huskies have the necessary firepower to keep make this title game come down to the wire.

How to Activate Your OG.com Promo Offer

Getting started with OG.com and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your discount ahead of tonight’s massive college basketball matchup:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and authenticate your profile. Fund Your Account: Complete a first-time deposit into your new Novig account. Place Your Orders: Make $50 in trades

The results of your $50 in trades don’t matter, so the $20 bonus is guaranteed. After the game is over, check out some of the other options on this prediction app. Sports fans can make trades on NBA and MLB games. Plus, it has markets for politics, culture, weather and more.