Nteka strikes late to give Rayo Vallecano win over 10-man Elche

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano left it late to beat 10-man Elche 1-0 and record its first La Liga win…

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano left it late to beat 10-man Elche 1-0 and record its first La Liga win for almost a month on Friday.

The Madrid-based club had not picked up three points since beating bottom side Oviedo on March 4 but returned to winning ways thanks to a second-half goal from Randy Nteka.

It was helped by the dismissal of Elche’s Pedro Bigas six minutes before halftime.

The veteran center half was booked midway through the first half and picked up a second yellow for a high challenge and was shown a red card.

Pedro Díaz hit the post in the second half and Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro made smart saves but Nteka got on the end of a nice cross from Álvaro García with 16 minutes remaining to give the home side the win.

It was the Angola international’s first goal of the season and a vital one for Rayo, which climbed two places into 12th.

Elche remained in 17th spot, one place above the relegation zone.

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