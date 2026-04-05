Niko Tsakiris scores 2 goals, Earthquakes beat San Diego 3-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Niko Tsakiris scored two goals, Preston Judd added a goal and an assists, and the…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Niko Tsakiris scored two goals, Preston Judd added a goal and an assists, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat San Diego FC 3-0 on Saturday night.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — stopped one shot for the Earthquakes (5-1-0). Daniel his second consecutive shutout and his fifth of the season.

Tsakiris, on the counter-attack, ran onto a ball-ahead played by Judd and then slipped a rising shot inside the near post to open the scoring in the 13th minute and converted from the penalty spot in the 34th to make it 2-0. It was the 20-year-old homegrown’s first career multi-goal game in MLS.

Judd scored in the third minute of stoppage time to give San Jose a three-goal lead at halftime.

Manu Duah was shown a straight red card in the 32nd minutes and San Diego played a man down the rest of the way.

Duran Ferree had seven saves for San Diego (3-1-2).

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