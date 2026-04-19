NASCAR-O’Reilly Kansas Lottery 300 Results

Saturday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Taylor Gray, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 200 laps, 64 points.

2. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 49.

3. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 50.

4. (9) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 200, 47.

5. (5) Brent Crews, Toyota, 200, 35.

6. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

7. (36) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

8. (14) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 49.

9. (19) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

10. (12) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (22) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 199, 27.

12. (6) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 199, 40.

13. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199, 26.

14. (24) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

16. (11) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 199, 26.

17. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (27) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, 198, 19.

19. (17) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 198, 18.

20. (7) William Sawalich, Toyota, 198, 17.

21. (13) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 198, 16.

22. (29) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 198, 15.

23. (21) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 198, 14.

24. (32) Nathan Byrd, Chevrolet, 197, 13.

25. (25) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, 197, 12.

26. (23) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 196, 11.

27. (33) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 194, 10.

28. (20) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 190, 12.

29. (28) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, engine, 120, 8.

30. (31) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 65, 13.

31. (37) Blake Lothian, Chevrolet, brakes, 62, 6.

32. (35) Austin Green, Chevrolet, engine, 61, 5.

33. (34) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, engine, 51, 4.

34. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 37, 3.

35. (26) Luke Baldwin, Ford, suspension, 4, 0.

36. (8) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 1.

37. (1) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.948 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 33 minutes, 55 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .718 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Kvapil 0; C.Day 1-23; B.Jones 24-48; A.Alfredo 49-54; W.Byron 55; B.Jones 56-70; J.Love 71; B.Jones 72-98; S.Creed 99-146; C.Day 147-149; R.Sieg 150-152; T.Gray 153-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Jones, 3 times for 67 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 48 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 48 laps; C.Day, 2 times for 26 laps; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Love, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Kvapil, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 3; S.Creed, 1; A.Hill, 1; T.Gray, 1; W.Sawalich, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 520; 2. S.Creed, 389; 3. J.Love, 371; 4. C.Day, 344; 5. B.Jones, 324; 6. S.Smith, 310; 7. C.Kvapil, 301; 8. A.Hill, 296; 9. T.Gray, 294; 10. W.Sawalich, 271; 11. P.Retzlaff, 258; 12. R.Caruth, 254; 13. R.Sieg, 229; 14. S.Mayer, 225; 15. B.Poole, 199; 16. B.Crews, 190.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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