Wirtz misses Liverpool’s game against Chelsea because of stomach infection

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz missed Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea because of a stomach bug,…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz missed Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea because of a stomach bug, coach Arne Slot said.

The Germany international was sick this week and missed periods of training, so Slot left him out of the squad for Chelsea’s visit to Anfield.

“He tried everything to be in it,” Slot told TNT Sports in a pre-match interview.

Slot described the illness as “an infection in the stomach.”

“He wasn’t feeling well during the week,” Slot said. “He tried earlier in the week to train, but in the end things got worse and he wasn’t able to train with us yesterday and isn’t able to be with us today.”

Slot was asked at Friday’s news conference about Wirtz and said: “Florian was a bit unwell but he trained with us yesterday.”

Fourth-place Liverpool is out of the Premier League title race but is looking to clinch a Champions League spot for next season.

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