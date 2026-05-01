1 dead, 1 critically injured in Bethesda crash

A man is dead after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree just after midnight.

Montgomery County Police are investigating an overnight crash that killed the driver and injured a passenger in Bethesda, Maryland.

One vehicle, a 2022 white Toyota Venza, was involved in a crash that took place just after midnight Saturday on the 7100 block of Glenbrook Road, police said.

The driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said preliminary findings indicated the driver left the roadway, striking a pole and then a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

A map of the area where the crash occurred can be found below.

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