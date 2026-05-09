Pakistan 179-1 at stumps on 2nd day of 1st test against Bangladesh after Abbas takes 5 wickets

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pakistan clawed back into the first cricket test against Bangladesh on stellar performances by pacer Mohammad…

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pakistan clawed back into the first cricket test against Bangladesh on stellar performances by pacer Mohammad Abbas and opener Azan Awais.

Bangladesh began Day 2 at 301-4 and tried to extend its domination, but Abbas’ sensational 5-92 dismissed the hosts for 413.

Azan, who made his international debut with this match, hit an unbeaten 85 to steer Pakistan to 179-1 at stumps on Saturday. Fellow debutant Abdullah Fazal was on 37.

Azan and his senior opening partner Imam-ul-Haq showed resolve in negating the early threat of Bangladesh pacers and put on a century stand.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan gave Bangladesh the only success by trapping Imam-ul-Haque leg-before for 45, ending the 106-run opening stand.

Fazal, also playing first international match, initially struggled against the pacers.

But when he broke the deadlock in 19th delivery, his first scoring shot was a boundary through a fierce cut over point region.

He then negotiated Bangladesh bowlers with ease. But Taskin Ahmed created a chance when Fazal poked a wide delivery to gully where Shadman Islam failed to hold onto the catch.

Abbas was instrumental in denying Bangladesh’s control, bowling relentlessly outside the off stump to induce mistakes early in the morning session.

“When the conditions allow lateral movement, Abbas bowls very well,” Imam-ul-Haq said of Abbas. “He constantly hits the right areas and asks questions from the batsmen.

“Azan has played many first-class matches and scored thousands of runs. That experience reflected in the way he handled pressure.”

Mushfiqur Rahim, who began the day at 48, nudged Shaheen Shah Afridi for a single in the third over of the morning to raise his fifty from 114 balls.

The milestone marked his 42nd fifty-plus score in tests, the most by a Bangladesh batter, surpassing Tamim Iqbal’s tally of 41.

He and Litton Das appeared set to take Bangladesh in strong position before Abbas produced a beauty to dismiss the latter for 33, ending 62-run third wicket stand.

Das became the first Bangladesh batter to cross the 2,000 mark in the World Test Championship.

Abbas followed Das’ wicket by sending back Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10) and Taijul Islam (17) in quick succession, leaving Mushfiqur to dig deep.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who complemented Abbas with 3-113, ended Mushfiqur’s resistance just three balls after the lunch session, dismissing him for 71.

Abbas removed Ebadot Hossain for a duck with a bouncer to complete his sixth five-wicket haul.

Taskin Ahmed hit a 19 ball-28 to take Bangladesh past 400.

“It would have been better if we had scored another 50 runs,” Bangladesh assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin said. “As a bowling group we were wayward today. In test cricket, you need to know where to bowl to create pressure.”

Earlier on Day 1, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto struck a sublime century — a 130-ball 101 — and Mominul Haque made 91 to put Bangladesh in command.

The second and final test begins on May 16 in Sylhet in eastern Bangladesh.

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