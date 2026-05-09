PSG missing injured Mendes, Pacho and Zaïre-Emery for game against Brest in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Champions League finalist Paris Saint-Germain will be missing several players through injury for Sunday’s Ligue 1 game…

PARIS (AP) — Champions League finalist Paris Saint-Germain will be missing several players through injury for Sunday’s Ligue 1 game at home against Brest.

Central defender Willian Pacho and left back Nuno Mendes have minor right thigh injuries while midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery has been ruled out with lower back pain, the club said in its pre-match medical bulletin Saturday.

PSG was already without star right back Achraf Hakimi and backup goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier due to thigh injuries.

Coach Luis Enrique said several young players would be in the squad and urged fans and media not to criticize them if they make mistakes. Last Saturday, PSG academy striker Pierre Mounguengue came on as a second-half substitute then gave the ball away for the equalizing goal in a 1-1 draw with Lorient.

PSG eliminated Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday and will defend its European crown against Premier League leader Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest.

Taking a toll

Luis Enrique said the double-header against Bayern, which saw a 5-4 for win for PSG in the first leg in Paris, had a physical impact.

“None of the players are seriously injured but it’s true that the intensity of the two matches left its mark,” he said. “I’ve seen the match again and I’m very proud of what we did.”

He praised 20-year-old forward Désiré Doué, who scored twice in last season’s 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in the Champions League final and is set for his 100th PSG appearance. Doué was outstanding against Bayern and tormented the defense with his pace, movement and skill over both legs.

“He’s a very important player, very young but with a lot of technical and physical attributes,” Luis Enrique said. “He’s in the process of constantly improving.”

PSG has not yet sealed the Ligue 1 title but the defending champion can do so against second-place Lens on Wednesday in a rescheduled match from April.

Lens beat Nantes 1-0 on Friday. ___

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