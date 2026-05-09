Virginia public health expert urges calm response to hantavirus

As health officials urgently work to track and contain a hantavirus outbreak, one Virginia health expert says people should be concerned but not overly worried.

As health officials in multiple countries are urgently working to track and contain a hantavirus outbreak, after at least five passengers on a cruise ship were confirmed to be carrying the virus, one Virginia health expert says people should be concerned but not overly worried.

“In Virginia, this is very uncommon,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, state epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health.

Hantavirus is a group of viruses primarily spread through contact with infected rodents. People can become infected by inhaling microscopic particles from rodent urine, droppings or saliva, especially when contaminated dust is stirred into the air.

“These viruses are harbored by rodents, and different types of the virus are present or endemic in different parts of the world,” she said, adding that in the United States, the virus is mostly seen in rural areas of the Southwest, where people may be in closer contact to animals carrying the virus.

This particular strain of hantavirus, known as Andes, can be spread through contact with a person who is infected.

One Virginian is among the 17 Americans who were aboard the cruise ship “MV Hondius,” where the outbreak was first reported. That person is said to be at home being monitored for symptoms, which can mirror the flu.

And yet, Dr. Forlano said that person is not sick. She added that the last confirmed case of hantavirus in Virginia was in 2021. The one before that was confirmed in 1993.

Although infections are uncommon, the illness can be severe, even deadly. The virus attacks the lungs and can cause respiratory failure. Three people have died after being exposed on the cruise ship.

“Unfortunately, this particular virus, Andes virus, is known to transmit from person to person, and that’s what’s suspected to have happened on this ship,” Forlano said. “Although this is very uncommon, and I do want to emphasize that it’s extremely unusual; it is a serious pathogen. And that’s why public health is involved because we want to make sure that it remains contained.”

Health officials stress that the everyday risk of contracting the virus in the U.S. remains low, but simple precautions can significantly reduce the chance of exposure.

Forlano and the VDH recommend the following:

Avoid sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings, which can release virus particles into the air

Ventilate enclosed spaces like cabins, sheds, or attics before cleaning

Use gloves and disinfectants when handling areas with signs of rodent activity

Seal holes and remove food sources to prevent rodent infestations

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