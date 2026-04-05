Montreal takes on New Jersey following shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (39-34-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (45-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 7…

New Jersey Devils (39-34-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (45-21-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -161, Devils +135; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout.

Montreal is 45-21-10 overall and 22-13-2 in home games. The Canadiens rank sixth in NHL play serving 10 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey has a 39-34-3 record overall and a 19-19-0 record on the road. The Devils have conceded 233 goals while scoring 211 for a -22 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Canadiens won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 27 goals with 68 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 25 goals and 45 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has scored six goals with 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 9-1-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Alexandre Texier: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (abdomen), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Arseny Gritsyuk: out for season (upper-body), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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