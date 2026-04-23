Mexico’s soccer league moves to end multi-club ownership with Atlas, Mazatlán sales

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top-flight soccer league took another step toward ending multi-club ownership on Thursday when the owners…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top-flight soccer league took another step toward ending multi-club ownership on Thursday when the owners of all 18 teams approved the sale of Atlas and Mazatlán.

Until June 30, Atlas will remain under the ownership of Grupo Orlegi, which also owns Santos Laguna, while Mazatlán was previously owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TV Azteca.

With the sale, which still needs to be legally finalized, Grupo Pachuca remains the only group to own two teams in the same league: León and Pachuca.

Owning both teams has already cost Grupo Pachuca dearly because the multi-club ownership left León out of the last Club World Cup.

Liga MX gave owners until the summer of 2027 to eliminate multi-club ownership. Previously, Grupo Caliente sold Querétaro to United States investors and now only owns Tijuana.

By purchasing Mazatlán, Atlante, a team with a rich history and a three-time league champion, will return to the top flight after spending the last 12 years competing in the second division.

By selling Mazatlán, Salinas Pliego only retains control of Puebla.

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