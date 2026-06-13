Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie extends Bournemouth contract by 3 years

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie is staying with Premier League club Bournemouth. The 31-year-old Christie signed a…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie is staying with Premier League club Bournemouth.

The 31-year-old Christie signed a three-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season, Bournemouth announced Saturday ahead of Scotland’s opening game in the World Cup.

“Ryan has made a hugely important contribution to the football club since arriving here and we’re delighted he has signed a new contract,” said Tiago Pinto, the club’s head of soccer operations. “He is a key part of the leadership group in the dressing room and has consistently shown his value to the team through his performances, experience and commitment.”

Christie has made 177 appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth, scoring 10 goals and setting up 17 more since joining from Celtic in August 2021.

Last season, Christie made 26 Premier League appearances, scoring against both Crystal Palace and Manchester United, to help Bournemouth finish sixth — its best-ever finish and enough for its first qualification for European competition.

“With the World Cup coming up, it felt like the perfect time to sign before heading away for that, and now I can fully focus on the future,” Christie said in the team’s announcement.

Scotland, back in the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, faces Haiti on Saturday night in Massachusetts.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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