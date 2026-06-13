New Zealand adds Will Young to test squad after Kane Williamson retires from international duty

LONDON (AP) — New Zealand has called in Will Young to its test squad to replace Kane Williamson, who retired…

LONDON (AP) — New Zealand has called in Will Young to its test squad to replace Kane Williamson, who retired from all international cricket Friday in mid-series in England.

Young is scheduled to arrive in Britain on Sunday for the remaining two test matches against England, the team announced Saturday.

The The 35-year-old Williamson had scored 0 and 18 against England in the test loss at Lord’s last week and dropped himself out of the rest of the series which resumes Wednesday at The Oval. He then announced his retirement from international cricket.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.