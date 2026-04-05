Markanich, Yeboah score goals, Callender has 6 saves as Minnesota beats Galaxy 2-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Markanich and Kelvin Yeboah each scored a goal Saturday night, Drake Callender had six saves,…

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Markanich and Kelvin Yeboah each scored a goal Saturday night, Drake Callender had six saves, and Minnesota United beat the LA Galaxy 2-1.

Tomás Chancalay added two assists for Minnesota (2-2-2).

Chancalay flicked a low cross from near the left post through a crowd of defenders for a one-touch finish by Yeboah into a wide-open net that gave Minnesota the lead for good in the 67th minute.

Markanich opened the scoring in the 51st minute but Marco Reus responded for the Galaxy (1-3-2) in the 57th to make it 1-1.

JT Marcinkowski had two saves for LA.

The Galaxy had 57% possession and outshot Minnesota 20-7, 7-3 on target.

Minnesota’s James Rodriguez (illness) did not play for Minnesota.

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