Monaco beats Marseille 2-1 as Folarin Balogun shines in Champions League push

PARIS (AP) — Monaco picked up Sunday where it had left off before the international break, beating southern rival Marseille…

PARIS (AP) — Monaco picked up Sunday where it had left off before the international break, beating southern rival Marseille 2-1 in the French league as U.S. striker Folarin Balogun scored a superb goal to strengthen host Monaco’s push for a Champions League spot.

The Principality side won a seventh straight Ligue 1 game and increased its unbeaten run to 10 league matches.

The win lifted Monaco level on points with fourth-placed Marseille and just one point behind third-placed Lille.

Balogun, who has scored eight goals in his last eight games for Monaco in all competitions, made it 2-0 in the 74th minute when he finished a move sparked by goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky’s clearance. The American then dribbled into the box and chipped a subtle lob into the far corner.

Aleksandr Golovin had put Monaco in front near the hour mark. Amine Gouiri pulled one back for Marseille in the 85th minute.

The visitors, who played without the suspended Mason Greenwood, pushed hard for an equalizer in the closing stages but Hradecky denied an attempt from Facundo Medina with a fine reflex save and Jordan Teze cleared an effort from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the line.

Sprint royalty

Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, was at the Louis II stadium and took part in a ceremonial kickoff.

Now retired, the fastest man in the world has good memories from the Monaco track, having previously won the 100 meters at the Herculis track and field meeting.

Lyon’s winless run

Lyon’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League were further dented after a 0-0 draw at Angers, extending its winless run in all competitions to nine matches.

Looking for a first win since mid-February, Paulo Fonseca’s players were devoid of ideas in a match that offered few chances for both teams.

Lyon has a tough schedule ahead with matches against leader Paris Saint-Germain and second-placed Lens in its remaining six Ligue 1 games. The seven-time champions are currently sixth, two points behind Lille.

The top three in France qualify directly for the Champions League while the fourth-placed team goes through qualifying.

“We had to win today. The race for the Champions League is more difficult now, but we are not giving up,” Fonseca said.

On Friday, defending champion PSG increased its lead over Lens to four points by beating Toulouse 3-1. PSG has one match in hand.

Lens endured an off night on Saturday and was well beaten by northern rival Lille 3-0.

Lorient was unable to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a win after being held 1-1 at home by Paris FC. Bamba Dieng put the hosts in the lead with his eighth Ligue 1 goal this season. Marshall Munetsi equalized in the 74th.

Le Havre and Auxerre drew 1-1.

Last-placed Metz and last-but-one Nantes drew 0-0.

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