Luca Langoni sparks Revolution to 3-0 victory over Montreal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Luca Langoni scored early before notching his league-high fifth assist on defender Mamadou Fofana’s first career…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Luca Langoni scored early before notching his league-high fifth assist on defender Mamadou Fofana’s first career goal, and the New England Revolution beat CF Montreal 3-0 on Saturday.

New England (2-3-0) has lost all three of its road matches under first-year coach Marko Mitrović, but the Revolution have won their two home matches by a combined 9-1 score. Mitrović wasn’t on the field as the Revs closed it out after receiving a red card in the 34th minute.

Montreal falls to 1-5-0 as ends a six-match road trip to begin the season.

New England jumped in front in the 6th minute and held a 1-0 lead through halftime on a goal by Langoni, who was in the right place to knock in a deflected shot by Dor Turgeman. It was the first goal this season for Langoni and his sixth netter in 43 career appearances.

The Revolution took a 2-0 lead in the 77th minute when Langoni set up Fofana’s netter. Fofana tallied one assist in 30 appearances — all starts — last season as a rookie.

Peyton Miller, an 18-year-old defender, scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Miller has two goals in three matches coming off the bench this season after scoring two goals in his first 36 appearances with 33 starts.

Matt Turner totaled five saves for New England to earn his first clean sheet this season and his 25th in 117 career starts for the club.

Thomas Gillier saved two shots for Montreal in his 14th career start over the past two seasons.

Montreal beat the Revs 3-1 in its last trip to Foxborough in July.

New England leads the all-time series 19-14-4.

Up next

Montreal: Hosts the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

New England: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

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