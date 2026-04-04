Kansas City’s comeback 2-1 win over Gotham snaps three-game skid in the NWSL

Debinha and Michelle Cooper scored goals and the Kansas City Current snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 come-from-behind…

Debinha and Michelle Cooper scored goals and the Kansas City Current snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over visiting Gotham FC on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the National Women’s Soccer League, the North Carolina Courage and the Portland Thorns settled for a 2-2- draw; and the Seattle Reign played to a scoreless draw with the Denver Summit.

Gotham’s Jaedyn Shaw started after a three-match absence due to injury. Her return paid immediate dividends in the 29th minute, when she scored to give Gotham (1-2-2) a 1-0 lead.

Two-time league MVP Temwa Chawinga started and played 41 minutes for her first appearance in 168 days and assisted on Debinha’s goal in the 39th minute to make it 1-1.

The Current (2-3-0) completed the comeback in the 60th minute when Ally Sentnor collected an attempted clearance from defender Lilly Reale and played it wide to Cooper, who finished.

Four first-half goals for Courage, Thorns

The Courage and Thorns each scored two first half goals at WakeMed Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The Thorns (3-1-1) struck first when Reilyn Turner scored on a header in the 12th minute off a long-range pass from Jayden Perry. Turner went down immediately after scoring and was later subbed off in the 25th minute.

Manaka Matsukubo equalized for the Courage (1-2-1) in the 28th minute

Portland retook the lead in the 33rd, with Olivia Moultrie putting away the rebound to make it 2-1.

Ashley Sanchez’s well-placed shot in the 37th minute tied the match again.

Kössler comes close for Denver

Seattle goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and Denver counterpart Abby Smith each recorded three saves in a scoreless draw at One Spokane Stadium.

The sides combined for 31 shots and six on target. The closest call came in the 29th minute when Melissa Kössler’s shot for the Summit hit the post.

Denver (1-3-1) is unbeaten in its last four matches.

The Reign (3-1-1) remain tied for second in the standings and completed their three-game homestand at 2-0-1.

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