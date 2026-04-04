Josh Sargent’s first career goal is winner as Toronto rallies for 3-2 victory over Rapids

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Sargent had the go-ahead score after notching his first assist in a three-goal second-half run and…

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Sargent had the go-ahead score after notching his first assist in a three-goal second-half run and Toronto FC rallied to beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday in a match that saw three red cards issued.

Alonso Coello’s first assist of the season set up Sargent’s winner in the 85th minute for Toronto (3-2-1) after a scoreless first half. It was Sargent’s first goal in his third career appearance.

Colorado (3-3-0) was forced to play a man down in the 34th minute after midfielder Jackson Travis was charged with a red card for his foul on Raheem Edwards. However, Edwards returned the favor four minutes into the second half for his foul on Wayne Frederick, returning the match to even strength.

Paxten Aaronson scored off a free kick in the 51st minute to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead and defender Keegan Rosenberry made it 2-0 three minutes later. Aaronson’s third goal this season and Rosenberry’s first were both unassisted.

Richie Laryea used assists from Sargent and José Cifuentes to score, cutting it to 2-1 in the 65th minute, and Miguel Navarro exited in the 74th after he was tagged with a second yellow card, again leaving Colorado short-handed. An own goal by Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffan tied it 2-2 in the 77th.

Steffen finished with three saves for Colorado in the finale of a three-match road trip. He allowed three total goals in his first three starts.

Luka Gavran saved two shots for Toronto in his 22nd career start since 2023.

Up next

Colorado: Hosts the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Toronto: Hosts FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

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