Hall, Forsberg and Sofo score goals for Red Bulls in 4-2 win over Cincinnati

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Julian Hall, Emil Forsberg and Mohammed Sofo each scored a goal and the New York Red…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Julian Hall, Emil Forsberg and Mohammed Sofo each scored a goal and the New York Red Bulls beat Cincinnati FC 4-2 on Saturday night.

Ethan Horvath had four saves for the Red Bulls (3-2-1)

Hall opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Cade Cowell, on the counter-attack, played a low cross from the right side to a charging Hall for a first-touch finish that deflected off goalkeeper Evan Louro and rolled into the net to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead.

Hall, an 18-year-old homegrown, has scored in back-to-back games and has five goals this season.

Pavel Bucha and Kyle Smith scored a goal apiece for Cincinnati.

Samuel Gidi played a long ball-ahead to Kevin Denkey, who cut inside and tapped a pass to Bucha for a rolling finish from inside the penalty arc that made it 1-1 in the 17th minute.

Forsberg scored on a free kick from the edge of the penalty arc that ricocheted off the crossbar into the net to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 48th.

New York took a two-goal lead in the 66th when Cowell’s cross from the right side was redirected into the net by Smith.

Smith trimmed Cincinnati’s deficit to 3-2 in the 72nd.

Alvas Powell was shown a straight red card in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Cincinnati (2-4-0) played a man down the rest of the way.

Louro stopped three shots.

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