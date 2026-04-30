Golden Knights aim to clinch series win against the Mammoth

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Friday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -119, Mammoth -101; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Utah Mammoth in game six. The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 5-4 in overtime. Pavel Dorofeyev scored three goals in the victory.

Utah has gone 23-16-4 at home and 43-33-6 overall. The Mammoth have gone 43-11-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Vegas has a 39-26-17 record overall and a 20-15-8 record in road games. The Golden Knights have a 40-6-11 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 39 goals and 34 assists for the Mammoth. Lawson Crouse has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dorofeyev has 37 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: day to day (upper-body).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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