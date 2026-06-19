PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Australia-USA, World Cup Games

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New users can activate the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive $50 in lineups to use for the World Cup today, including a fantastic match between Australia and USA. Get started using this link here.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup Today

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

Claiming the latest PrizePicks welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To activate the promotion, simply sign up and play a $5 lineup to get $50 in lineups added directly to your account. Once you lock in your first $5 lineup on the upcoming matches, the $50 in lineups is yours. This provides a fantastic safety net and extra ammunition to explore different lineup combinations throughout Round 2 of the World Cup.

Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers who have not previously registered an account. To qualify, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Always verify your local eligibility and review the platform’s terms before submitting your first World Cup lineup.

World Cup Matches Today: Top Goalscorer Options

With Round 2 of the World Cup offering a thrilling slate of matchups, diving into the player projection markets is one of the best ways to get in on the action. Predicting which star forwards and dynamic playmakers will find the back of the net adds an extra layer of excitement to the pitch. We put a lot of stock in identifying underlying value, and looking at the goalscoring lines for these fixtures is a great place to start.

Below is a breakdown of the top three goalscoring threats for each squad in the upcoming USA vs. Australia, Scotland vs. Morocco, Brazil vs. Haiti, and Turkiye vs. Paraguay matches.

Player (Team) Opponent Ricardo Pepi (USA) Australia Haji Wright (USA) Australia Christian Pulisic (USA) Australia Mohamed Toure (Australia) USA Tete Yengi (Australia) USA Nestory Irankunda (Australia) USA Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) Scotland Ismael Saibari (Morocco) Scotland Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco) Scotland Che Adams (Scotland) Morocco Lawrence Shankland (Scotland) Morocco Lyndon Dykes (Scotland) Morocco Igor Thiago (Brazil) Haiti Neymar (Brazil) Haiti Rayan (Brazil) Haiti Duckens Nazon (Haiti) Brazil Frantzdy Pierrot (Haiti) Brazil Yassin Fortune (Haiti) Brazil Kerem Akturkoglu (Turkiye) Paraguay Kenan Yildiz (Turkiye) Paraguay Arda Guler (Turkiye) Paraguay Gabriel Avalos (Paraguay) Turkiye Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Paraguay) Turkiye Julio Enciso (Paraguay) Turkiye

For new players looking to uncover a bit of edge, these goalscorer projections present the ultimate opportunity. We’ve seen time and time again that identifying the right situational context is crucial. By targeting a primary focal point like Igor Thiago against Haiti or backing an American star like Ricardo Pepi or Christian Pulisic against Australia, you can immediately put the latest PrizePicks promo code to work. Simply choose your preferred players, lock in your $5 lineup based on these matchups, and you will automatically unlock your $50 in lineups to use for the remainder of the World Cup tournament.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this World Cup welcome offer is incredibly simple. To ensure you receive your $50 in lineups, follow these quick steps to activate the PrizePicks promo code WTOP:

Create an Account: Download the PrizePicks app or navigate to their official website to register. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, make sure that promo code WTOP is applied. This is required to lock in the special World Cup offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is registered, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Lineup: Build and submit your first lineup with a minimum $5 fee. You can pick players from any of the upcoming Round 2 matches, whether you want to focus on the USA vs. Australia showdown or the Turkiye vs. Paraguay clash.

The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on the offer. Win or lose on your initial lineup, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account as soon as the $5 lineup is locked in.

Please remember that this promotion is exclusively available to new users. All players must meet their local age and region requirements to successfully register and activate the offer. Check your local regulations to ensure you are eligible before getting in on the World Cup action.