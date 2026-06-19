This DC bar owner will pay your tab if the US soccer team wins big again

A D.C. bar owner is rolling the dice, bringing back a risky promotion when the United States Soccer team takes on Australia on Friday night.

A D.C. bar owner is rolling the dice, bringing back a risky promotion when the United States soccer team takes on Australia on Friday night.

“If the U.S. beats Australia by one goal it’s 25% off, if they beat Australia by 2 goals its 50% off, and if they win by three goals again it’s free tabs on the house for everyone there,” said Peter Bayne, owner of TallBoy a Shaw neighborhood bar.

It’s same promotion the bar offered on patron’s tabs in the match against Paraguay last week. The U.S. won that match 4-1.

Bayne said he got the idea from a bar in New York that did a similar promotion for New York Knicks fans during the NBA playoffs.

Baynes said he’s not completely crazy, he hedged his bet by placing a personal wager on the upcoming soccer match through the predictive marketing website Kalshi.

Baynes bet the U.S. would win by 2 goals or 3 goals.

“That way I felt comfortable doing it and it ended up being a win all around,” he said.

Asked if he was afraid his luck might run out this time, Bayne said, “I’m totally nervous, I’m a nervous wreck about this, you know I don’t know it this is a good idea or not.”

At the end of the day, he said it’s a lot of fun to do a promotion like this, and he’s again placing that side bet the U.S. will win.

“The actual worse outcome could be if the U.S. loses because I don’t want them to lose, I want them to continue on and get into the knockout round,” Bayne said.

Bayne is not just a casual soccer fan either, he coached a local high school varsity team and has a deep love for the game.

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