Juneteenth 2026: Your guide to celebrating in the DC area

WTOP has curated a list of D.C.-area events organized in celebration of Juneteenth 2026.

The U.S. will observe Juneteenth on Friday.

Officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth dates back to 1865, when a Union general informed enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War was over and that they were free.

This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

WTOP has curated a list of D.C.-area events organized in celebration of Juneteenth.

DC

Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum — Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

1901 Fort Place SE

The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum will host its largest-ever Juneteenth Freedom Celebration Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s a full-day festival featuring live music, family activities, extended gallery hours and a high-energy nighttime roller rink experience. The free event, “Power in the Past, Strength in the Future,” transforms the museum grounds into a vibrant, block party-style celebration.

Bread for the City — Juneteenth for the City 2026

1700 Marion Barry Avenue SE

From noon to 6 p.m. Friday, the Michelle Obama Southeast Center will host a community block party with local Black‑owned businesses, food, live performances and cultural programming. Admission is free.

ONE DC — Juneteenth Community Festival

2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

ONE D.C.’s Black Workers & Wellness Center will host a community festival Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring live music, local artists, vendors, outreach tables, food and drinks.

Juneteenth Community Day: Honoring Opal Lee and Celebrating 100 Years National Museum of African American History and Culture

1400 Constitution Avenue NW

On Friday, the museum will honor Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” with programming that includes a kids’ story time, a line‑dancing workshop, an art‑making station and more. Admission is free, but registration may be required.

Juneteenth Poetry Reading with Attorney Ewuare X. Osayande

Busboys and Poets Takoma, 235 Carroll St. NW

Poet and attorney Ewuare X. Osayande will read from his latest collection and share work focused on Black liberation and social justice. Admission is free, and the event runs Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Ward 7 Juneteenth Parade

Starts at Washington Heights Baptist Church on 2220 Branch Avenue SE

The Ward 7 Juneteenth Parade returns Friday with an expanded route, additional participants and community programming. Organizers invite residents to march, volunteer or attend as spectators.

Urban Garden Brewing — Grand Opening on Juneteenth

2600 Benning Road NE

Urban Garden Brewing — D.C.’s first Black woman‑owned brewery — will celebrate its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live go‑go music, games, food and new house draft beers.

Maryland

National Harbor’s Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

165 Waterfront Street, Oxon Hill

National Harbor will host its Freedom Day Black‑Owned Marketplace in the Capital Canopy Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with performances on the Rhythm and Roots Stage. The event is free and open to the public.

Freedom at the Rock — Montgomery County’s Juneteenth Celebration

12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

Montgomery County’s official Juneteenth Festival, Freedom at the Rock, takes over BlackRock Center for the Arts Friday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live concerts, performances, an artisans market, food vendors and family activities. The event is presented in partnership with the county’s Office of Human Rights and highlights local Black artists, makers and community organizations. The event is free.

Juneteenth Celebration at Watkins Regional Park

301 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, free admission

Prince George’s County hosts its annual Juneteenth celebration at Watkins Regional Park Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., with live music, local artists and vendors, history exhibits, kids’ activities, food trucks and more. This year’s lineup features performances from Rare Essence, Proverbs Reggae Band, Soul in Motion and Got My Own Sound Band.

Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival

Cabin John Regional Park, Bethesda

The annual Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival begins at 9 a.m. Friday and features live music, dancing, cultural performances, food vendors, carnival rides and family activities. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and community leaders are expected to attend the kickoff ceremony.

Virginia

George Washington’s Mount Vernon — “Freedom Before Emancipation: Family Day for Juneteenth”

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

George Washington’s Mount Vernon hosts its “Freedom Before Emancipation: Family Day for Juneteenth” program Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with performances and demonstrations exploring the history of the enslaved people who lived on the estate.

Alexandria Juneteenth Commemoration

Historic Alexandria will host a series of free, family‑friendly events on Friday all over the city, including a memorial program, a community festival and a live concert.

Celebrate Juneteenth in Alexandria with Jubilee Voices

Shiloh Baptist Church Worship Center, 1401 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria

Starting at 1 p.m. Friday, the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices ensemble will perform traditional African American storytelling and songs reflecting the journey toward freedom. Admission is free.

Sully Historic Site — Juneteenth Celebration

3650 Historic Sully Way, Chantilly

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, the Sully Historic Site will commemorate emancipation with storytelling, guided historic tours, family activities and food. The event is free, but registration is recommended.

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